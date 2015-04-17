Nightwish, HIM to receive stamp honour

The Finnish postal service will honour six bands from the country in a series of stamps, it’s been announced.

Nightwish, HIM, Children Of Bodom, Apocalyptica, Hanoi Rocks and The Rasmus have been chosen for promoting the country on the world stage.

All six stamps have been designed by graphic artist Klaus Welp.

He says Posti.fi: “I have chosen stamps for each band using a photo and their logo which gives them a poster feel.”

The six designs will be rolled out across Finland in September.

Meanwhile, Nightwish have announced they’ll release the title track from their new album Endless Forms Most Beautiful as a single on May 8. It’ll be issued as a limited-edition MCD, 10-inch vinyl and as a digital download.