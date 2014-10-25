Rarebell previews 2nd album of Scorpions tracks

Former Scorpions drummer Herman Rarebell has brought in singers including Don Dokken, Doogie White, Jack Russell and Tony Martin for a collaborative album.

Herman’s Scorpions Songs will feature 14 takes from the German veterans’ catalogue, and it’s to be released on November 7 under the banner Herman Rarebell & Friends. He’s launched a video to go with his version of Let It Shine, featuring Unbreakable’s Al Crespo.

It follows a similar acoustic album last year, which he’s been touring with the help of John Parr, Bobby Kimball and Michael Voss – all of whom appear on the latest record.

Rarebell said of Acoustic Fever: “I thought it would be a good idea to do a solo album of the songs I wrote or co-wrote with my the Scorpions. I’m really happy to have all those great singers on my album and I’m also thrilled that they said yes to do this.”

Tracklist