Rarebell previews 2nd album of Scorpions tracks

Former Scorpions drummer Herman Rarebell has brought in singers including Don Dokken, Doogie White, Jack Russell and Tony Martin for a collaborative album.
Herman’s Scorpions Songs will feature 14 takes from the German veterans’ catalogue, and it’s to be released on November 7 under the banner Herman Rarebell & Friends. He’s launched a video to go with his version of Let It Shine, featuring Unbreakable’s Al Crespo.
It follows a similar acoustic album last year, which he’s been touring with the help of John Parr, Bobby Kimball and Michael Voss – all of whom appear on the latest record.
Rarebell said of Acoustic Fever: “I thought it would be a good idea to do a solo album of the songs I wrote or co-wrote with my the Scorpions. I’m really happy to have all those great singers on my album and I’m also thrilled that they said yes to do this.”
Tracklist
Rock You Like A Hurricane – Bobby Kimball (Toto)
Passion Rules The Game – John Parr
Loving You Sunday Morning – Michael Voss (Mad Max)
Is There Anybody There? – Alex Ligertwood (Santana)
You Give Me All I Need – Don Dokken (Dokken)
Make It Real – Doogie White (Rainbow, Michael Schenker)
Dynamite – Johnny Gioeli (Axel Rudi Pell)
Arizona – Thomas Perry
Love Is Blind – Paul Shortino (Quiet Riot)
Don’t Make No Promises – Jack Russell (Great White)
Falling In Love – Gary Barden (Michael Schenker Group)
Another Piece Of Meat – Tony Martin (Black Sabbath)
Animal Magnetism – Michael Nagy
Let It Shine – Al Crespo (Unbreakable)