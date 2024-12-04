Start your neck warmups now: UK metalcore hellraisers Heriot announce biggest-ever headline tour

British heavy-hitters Heriot have announced their biggest headline tour to date.

The Swindon/Birmingham rabble will tour the UK in April, playing some of the biggest venues they’ve ever headlined, including The Underworld in London. Support acts are TBA and tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 6. See details below.

Heriot comment: “We’re excited to announce our second-ever headline tour! We’ll be playing new songs live for the very first time and will be bringing some very special supports out with us on the road. We can’t wait to see you out there.”

The new dates will be Heriot’s first headline run since they released full-length debut Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell in September. The album, produced by Josh Middleton (Sylosis, ex-Architects) and mixed by Wil Putney (Fit For An Autopsy, End, Better Lovers), won critical acclaim. Metal Hammer journalist Dannii Leivers awarded it four stars and wrote, “At t​​heir heaviest, they feel genuinely dangerous.”

Heriot put out their first EP, Profound Morality, in 2022 and quickly found attention with their fusion of savage metalcore, industrial and shoegaze. Over the following couple of years, they supported such stars as Lamb Of God and Architects, while also gracing stages at festivals including Download, Hellfest and 2000 Trees.

Singer/guitarist Debbie Gough spoke about Heriot’s distinct industrial flourishes in a 2022 Hammer interview. “I remember when we were recording [single] Cleansed Existence, we added those industrial bits and collectively we were like, ‘OOH MY GOD!’” she laughed. “Now we’re quite conscious of that industrial element, but we were never like, ‘Let’s put industrial elements in,’ we just experimented with it.”

Heriot are currently supporting Fit For An Autopsy, Sylosis and Darkest Hour on a tour of Europe. Hammer’s Matt Mills attended the package’s first show in London last month. “Tonight they look more confident than ever,” he wrote of the opener. “Singer/guitarist Debbie Gough imposingly stomps and demands nonstop moshing, while bursts of melodic singing flaunt her growth as a vocalist.”

Apr 09: Glasgow G2 @ The Garage

Apr 10: Bristol Fleece

Apr 11: London Underworld

Apr 12: Birmingham Asylum

Apr 13: Manchester Rebellion