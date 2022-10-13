Here's why Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe isn't all that fussed about the Pantera reunion

The recently-announced Pantera reunion - which will see surviving members, frontman Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, team up with Ozzy Osbourne/Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante for a world tour - has been one of the larger news events to happen in metal this year. And of course, everyone, fans and musicians alike, have had something to say about it.

While some are less than impressed that the reformation is even happening in the first place without Pantera's late co-founders, guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul, others are extremely excited over the prospect of seeing the band play together after more than two decades.

Randy Blythe however, doesn't seem to be all that fussed on the matter either way, or at least, isn't all that comfortable in offering his own take.

While in conversation with Heavy Consequence to discuss Lamb Of God's new album Omens, the singer revealed how he's been relentlessly pushed to weigh in on the divisive reunion, however has been reluctant to do so.

"I have nothing to say; I have nothing to say about that whatsoever," Blythe says. "And that's not me being coy saying 'I think they should really do it' or 'I don't think they should really do it.' I don't say anything about that because, I'm not from Texas or Louisiana. I've never been in Pantera. I know all those dudes, and I knew Dime and Vinnie.

"As soon as that happened, a lot people [asked me], 'What do you think? What do you think?' I don't know, man. I'm not the one doing it. I guess, apparently they got the blessing of the estate of Dime and Vinnie, so God bless. Whatever. We'll see how it goes. I'm interested to see how it goes".

Elaborating on his neutral stance, he continues, "There's a curiosity level, I think — not from me, really, to tell you the truth, because I saw Pantera. I don't need to see Pantera again; I saw Pantera. But there's a lot of young people that never saw Pantera. And of course, Benante and Zakk were friends with Dime and Vinnie as well. I really don't have any judgment in one way or the other."

Watch the full interview with Blythe below:

Later this year, Pantera will appear below headliners Judas Priest at the Knotfest Roadshow in Bogota, Colombia on December 9.

They'll then appear at the Slipknot-headlined Knoftest Chile on December 11 and Knotfest Brazil on December 18.