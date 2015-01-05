Help us find The Future Of The Blues!

Our colleagues at The Blues magazine have joined forces with the Mascot Label Group and The Big Easy restaurant group to announce a competition that offers any unsigned guitar-slinging, harp-blowing or blues-singing artist or band a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a record deal with the Mascot Label Group; home to blues heroes like Joe Bonamassa, Gov’t Mule, Walter Trout, Robert Cray, Beth Hart, Matt Scofield, Jonny Lang and many more.

The Future Of The Blues competition, organised by The Blues Magazine in partnership with the Mascot Label Group and Big Easy restaurant group, will uncover the unsigned blues talent to carry the flag for the scene. As part of the package, as well as winning a record deal the winner will perform at the opening of the new Big Easy in Canary Wharf, London, and receive exposure within the pages of The Blues. Entrants just need to email a link to a YouTube video of a recent live performance to futureofblues@teamrock.com.

Five finalists will be chosen to perform live at The Big Easy in London’s Covent Garden in front of a prestigious industry panel and one winner will walk away with a deal that night, to show you need to chops to turn it on, the performances will be filmed in front of a live crowd.

THE RULES. You must be 18 or over and not have a previous or existing signing to a major or independent record label, with the exception of self-released material. Email a link to a YouTube video of a recent live performance to futureofblues@teamrock.com. The video has to include at least two original songs, but can include an additional cover song. Five finalists will be announced on March 5 and the winner will celebrate with a gig at The Future Of The Blues finale event at The Big Easy in Covent Garden soon afterwards. The closing date for entries for The Future Of The Blues competition is March 2, 2015.

Full terms and conditions.