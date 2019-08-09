Hellyeah release stream of their Perfect new single

Hellyeah have released a stream of their brand new single titled Perfect.

It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album Welcome Home, which is due to arrive on September 27 via Eleven Seven Music and will feature the final recordings of drummer Vinnie Paul who died in June last year at the age of 54.

A statement reads: “After celebrating the life of their brother and bandmate Vinnie Paul with an emotional sold-out concert in Las Vegas earlier this year, the band are now currently on an extensive tour across the US where they are playing new material from Welcome Home each night, with talks of UK shows on the horizon.

“On the road they continue to honour their late bandmate by donating proceeds from ticket sales to the American Heart Association, helping to raise early awareness for heart disease.”

Hellyeah are joined on the road by Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga.

Bassist Kyle Sanders said: “While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can’t not do is tour. As easy as it would be to say we’re not going on the road, we have to.

“Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn’t promote this record properly. He’d be pissed off at all of us for putting all this work into finishing the record and then just letting it sit there on the shelf while we put a couple of songs to radio and whatever… and we know that.”

Perfect is the fourth track taken from Welcome Home and follows 333, Oh My God and the title track.

Hellyeah: Welcome Home

1. 333

2. Oh My God

3. Welcome Home

4. I’m The One

5. Black Flag Army

6. At Wick’s End

7. Perfect

8. Bury You

9. Boy

10. Sky and Water

11. Irreplacable