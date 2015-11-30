Helloween release Lost In America video

Helloween have released a video for their track Lost In America.

It features on the German outfit’s 15th studio album My God-Given Right, launched in May this year via Nuclear Blast.

They’ll head out on the road across Europe in January and will play London’s The Forum on February 3.

Guitarist Michael Weikath said: “We feel pleased and honoured to yet again come to London. As mentioned before, we always hold these opportunities in high regards. We can’t wait to welcome you all to the Forum. See you there.”