Helloween mixing album No.15

By Louder  

German power metal outfit prepare project for May release

Helloween guitarist Michael Weikath says they’re are in the final mixing stages as they prepare their 15th album for a May release via Nuclear Blast.

He says: “The album mix is currently at full throttle, namely in order to have all that stuff ready so we can conduct a presentation for a select, close circle of media representatives. I can’t wait to hear the final result of the mixes.”

The band marked their 30th anniversary in 2014 with a return to the label and a re-release of 2000’s The Dark Ride and 2003’s Rabbit Don’t Come Easy – each expanded with the addition of bonus tracks.

Helloween began recording the follow-up to 2013’s Straight Out Of Hell with producer Charlie Bauerfeind (Blind Guardian, Hammerfall, Primal Fear) at MiSueno Studio on the island of Tenerife off the coast of Morocco last autumn.