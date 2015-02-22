Helloween mixing album No.15

Helloween guitarist Michael Weikath says they’re are in the final mixing stages as they prepare their 15th album for a May release via Nuclear Blast.

He says: “The album mix is currently at full throttle, namely in order to have all that stuff ready so we can conduct a presentation for a select, close circle of media representatives. I can’t wait to hear the final result of the mixes.”

The band marked their 30th anniversary in 2014 with a return to the label and a re-release of 2000’s The Dark Ride and 2003’s Rabbit Don’t Come Easy – each expanded with the addition of bonus tracks.

Helloween began recording the follow-up to 2013’s Straight Out Of Hell with producer Charlie Bauerfeind (Blind Guardian, Hammerfall, Primal Fear) at MiSueno Studio on the island of Tenerife off the coast of Morocco last autumn.