Helloween line up London show

Helloween have announced a show at The Forum in London for early next year.

The German melodic speed metal outfit play the capital on February 3, with tickets available now via Ticketmaster.

Axeman Michael Weikath says: “We feel pleased and honoured to yet again come to London. As mentioned before, we always hold these opportunities in high regards. We can’t wait to welcome you all to the Forum. See you there.”

Sheffield band Crimes Of Passion will open the show, before main support act Rage take to the stage.

Helloween released their 15th album My God-Given Right in June. They’re also set to appear at Hard Rock Hell in Wales in November.

