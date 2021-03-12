Helloween begin new era with first studio album from Pumpkins United lineup

German metal legends Helloween have announced a new, self-titled album. Due on June 18, it'll be the first studio album from Helloween since becoming a seven-piece, after former singer Michael Kiske and guitarist Kai Hansen rejoined the band for their 2017-2018 tour.

"This record is the coronation of the Pumpkins United journey!," says drummer Dani Löble. "I have always been fascinated by the different character traits and facets of Helloween's history. For example the legendary voices of Michi, Andi [Deris] and Kai. To enjoy them now together on one record, under one flag is the ultimate Helloween experience."

"Being in the studio with my old companions after 30 years away was very emotional for me," adds Hansen, who originally left the band in 1989. "But at the same time it was a completely different experience with the “new” boys.

"The collaboration of different songwriters, each of them strong characters in their own right, has made the album very special, a unique mix which draws from all chapters of the band’s history. Helloween is a big part of my life and I am looking forward to celebrating the songs live for and with our fans!"

Founding member and guitarist Michael Weikath says, "It is the incomprehensible encounter of seven musicians who are working as friends and even family who have created something that no one would have thought could be possible. It is like awaking from a sleep but still being in an incredible dream.“

Helloween will be preceded by a single, Skyfall, which will be released on April 2. The band describe its video as featuring an "alien landing on earth and a dramatic chase while Kiske, Deris and Hansen duel with each other in a truly breathtaking manner.

"It is the most elaborate video clip in the history of the band. Portrayed via truly cinematic 3-D animation, this video is a real high end experience." You can watch the trailer below.

Earlier this month, the band postponed their United Alive Part II tour until the Spring of 2022. New dates have yet to be announced.

Helloween tracklist

01 - Out For The Glory

02 - Fear Of The Fallen

03 - Best Time

04 - Mass Pollution

05 - Angels

06 - Rise Without Chains

07 - Indestructible

08 - Robot King

09 - Cyanide

10 - Down In The Dumps

11 - Orbit

12 - Skyfall