Hell is unleashed in the Fripp-Willcox kitchen with barmy INXS cover

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp took another step towards rock'n'roll immortality this weekend, enlivening the entire internet with a boisterous cover of INXS's 1988 single Devil Inside.

Traditionally Willcox has been better-dressed half of the partnership, but that all changed during the couple's latest Sunday Lunch filming, as Fripp donned a pair of Devil's horns and a Satanic cloak to augment his role, completing the package with slashes of dramatic Luciferian make-up. Literally yikes.

"I was on a God and the Devil phase there," INXS man Michael Hutchence once said of the song, which hit number 47 on the UK chart. "I suppose it's to do with the chaos of everything, you know? And we can put it into religious terms, I suppose. The Devil is chaotic. So that every time you think something's right, he comes in and changes everything."

Chaos? It's like he was actually predicting the Fripp-Willcox kitchen.

Spoiler alert: After the climax of this week's video, Fripp and Willcox also include a short clip in which the pair react to Fripp messing up the riff by exclaiming "bollocks" in unison.

Toyah's Electric Ladies tour kicked off last week. Joining Willcox at the shows are Lene Lovich and Saffron from Republica, and tickets for the remaining shows are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Electric Ladies UK Tour w/Toyah, Lene Lovich and Saffron

Jun 06: Edinburgh Queen's Hall

Jun 07: Hull City Hall

Jun 09: Milton Keynes Stables*

Jun 10: Southend Palace Theatre

Jun 11: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Jun 14: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Jun 16: Basingstoke Anvil Arts

Jun 17: Guildford G Live*

Jun 18: London Islington Assembly Halls*

Jun 23: Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Jun 24: Birmingham Town Hall

* without Saffron from Republica.