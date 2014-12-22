Heavy Metal Truants III is go!

The next ride of the Heavy Metal Truants, a charity bicycle ride founded by Metal Hammer and TeamRock editor-in-chief Alexander Milas and Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, is officially go. The ride, which benefits Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff Robbins, and Childline has raised a grand total of £167,000 to date, and everyone can join.

“This is about the rock and metal community uniting around a common cause and getting help to the people who need it most,” says Milas. “The great thing about it is that it’s also an awesome way to get fit, and anyone can join. And if I can do it, anyone can!”

The TeamRock-sponsored Heavy Metal Truants ride departs London on Wednesday, June 10th for a 161-mile bicycle journey through the English countryside, finishing at Download festival at midday on Friday June 12th.

Past riders have included Orange Goblin singer Ben Ward, Paradise Lost guitarist Aaron Aedy, Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto, Tesseract guitarist James Monteith, Thunder guitarist Luke Morley, and more.

For more info and to sign up for the 2015 ride, head over to www.heavymetaltruants.com.