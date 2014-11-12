Heaven’s Basement premiere The Long Goodbye

Heaven’s Basement have launched a promo for their track The Long Goodbye.

It appeared on their debut album Filthy Empire which launched in 2013 via Red Bull Records. And they’ve issued the video to coincide with their upcoming tour dates supporting The Pretty Reckless, which kicks off in Nottingham on November 17.

Guitarist Sid Glover was nominated for the Dimebag Darrell Shredder award at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods – and he reckons the upcoming tour will be a “rock n’ roll monster.”

He says: “We can’t wait to get out there and tear up the UK with The Pretty Reckless on their Going To Hell tour. It’s going to be a loud as fuck, all-out rock n’ roll monster of a tour and the perfect send-off for Filthy Empire.”

Before the eight-date run with the New York rockers, Heaven’s Basement headline two gigs this coming weekend.

Nov 14: Liverpool Arts Club

Nov 15: Norwich Waterfront

With The Pretty Reckless

Nov 17: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 18: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 19: Manchester Academy

Nov 20: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 22: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 24: Birmingham The Institute

Nov 26: London O2 Academy Brixton