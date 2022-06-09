Heard that viral Louis Theroux rap everyone is obsessed with? Well someone's remade it in the style of Linkin Park

If you're a TikTok user, or a fan of Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends series, you may be familiar with the trend that's currently making the rounds across the web: the 'Jiggle Jiggle' rap song.

Specifically, it's the track that Theroux wrote on the show in 2000, during his episode which saw him travel to New Orleans to interview members of the local rap scene. Under the instruction of the musicians, the lovably awkward presenter penned his own lyrics, and even got to rap for American radio listeners.

Now, a whole two decades later, the rap has been picked up on the video sharing platform, remixed with background music, and subsequently shared countless times through the format of reactionary dance videos and revamped rearrangements.

For example, TikTokker John Sevilla, has made his own version in the style of rap metal heroes Linkin Park.

By taking the flow of the rap and overlaying it onto In The End - which funnily enough, was also released in 2000 – the mixture of the two sounds makes an earworm almost as powerful as the original jingle.

At this time of writing, Sevilla's version has mustered a staggering 338.K likes and 2.1M views.

His Linkin Park version wasn't his first stab at remixing the rap either, he actually has made other creations in the style of Limp Bizkit – or as he calls them, Limp Biscuits – and also Weezer.

What really tickled us though, was this spin-off version by TikToker kaijunoink, who's made a dance video to go along with it, amassing a total of 1.7M views and 322.4 likes.

For those unfamiliar with Theroux's creation, the lyrics are: 'My money doesn't jiggle, jiggle, it folds/ I wanna see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure/ It makes me wanna dribble, dribble, you know/ Riding in my Fiat/ You really have to see it/ I'm 6 feet 2 in a compact/ No slack but luckily the seats go back/I've got a knack to relax/ In my mind, I'm feeling fine/ And I'm sipping some red, red wine'.



Extra points if you manage to learn the rap yourself...



Check out the videos below:



