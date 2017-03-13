Hear the new Without Waves album ahead of Friday’s release

Without Waves have released a full stream of their new album exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The Chicago outfit will officially launch Lunar on March 17 (Friday) but Metal Hammer readers can listen to the nine-track record in its entirely below.

Speaking about the meaning behind the album title, the band tell Metal Hammer: “Lunar stems from the original inspiration for the cover art, the tarot card for the moon. While it doesn’t have a clear meaning we keep finding reasons why it works for us.

“Eighteen is the moon’s number in tarot. Eighteen is also a theme in the visual art, inspired by the sum of three time signatures during an intro.

“One night, long before the lunar idea, brainstorming for an album title we counted all the pedals we were using as a band. It was 18. We didn’t notice these or all the other links until after we chose the name.”

Lunar is now available for pre-order from a variety of digital sites, while the band have a handful of North American dates planned over the coming weeks.

Without Waves also appear in the new edition of Metal Hammer which is out now. Also featured in the magazine are Mastodon, Rammstein, Ghost, Volbeat, Creeper, Machine Head and Behemoth frontman Nergal.

Without Waves Lunar tracklist

Sewing together The Limbs Poetry in Putrid Air Us Against Never Know Quite Why Victorian Punishment EDMS Lost Art Fractals Memento Mori

Mar 25: Chicago Cobra Lounge, IL

Apr 28: Windsor The Windsor Beer Garden, ON

Apr 29: London 765 Old East Bar & Grill, ON

Apr 30: Toronto Coalition, ON

Without Waves unpick their unapologetically weird racket