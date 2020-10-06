Hear Jello Biafra troll Trump, 9/11 ‘truthers’ and the NRA with Tea Party Revenge Porn

“Someone has to stand up for the stupid, goddammit! America first! Grab our whole country by the pussy, with our red, white and blue brownshirts…”

If you thought that Jello Biafra was mellowing in his sixties, think again. The former Dead Kennedys frontman is gearing up to release a new album with his band the Guantanamo School of Medicine, the Californian group’s first album since 2013's White People and the Damage Done, and the title track is a typically scathing affair, with an accompanying video referencing President Donald Trump, Coronvirus, the Illuminati, 9/11 ‘truthers’, gun nuts, the Koch family and more.

Tea Party Revenge Porn is the fourth track to be released from the upcoming Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine album, which is set for an as-yet-undisclosed autumn release date via the singer’s own Alternative Tentacles label. The three songs already in the ether are the provocatively-titled Taliban USA, We Created Putin and The Last Big Gulp.

“As germs and police riots rage, there’s no better primal scream therapy than a long-awaited new Jello Biafra album,” say the good folks at AT. Pre-orders for the album will be launched on the label website later this month.