Hear Bleed From Within's I Am Damnation: metalcore at its arena-conquering best

Scottish metalcore mob Bleed From Within have unveiled their new single I Am Damnation. Taken from a planned new release in 2022, the song is all crushing riffs, arena-conquering choruses and more PMA lyrics than you can shake a Hatebreed at.

"We wanted it to be an anthem," drummer Ali Richardson tells Hammer. "Coming from an album that won't be out until next year, we knew it had to show our development as a band, so really leaned into that during the writing process."

Accompanied by a fiery music video directed by Pavel Trebukhin (linked below), the song sees BFW step up to the plate with the kind of thunderous metalcore that has seen the likes of Parkway Drive, Architects and Bullet For My Valentine take the leap up to arenas in recent years.

Bleed From Within are no strangers to massive crowds of course, having played the main stage of both the Download Pilot and Bloodstock festivals this year, as well as playing arenas throughout the UK as openers for recent Hammer cover-stars Bullet For My Valentine.

"It was an honour to be on the tour," Richardson says. "We've been flying on a lot of momentum since the shows from this summer and you could feel that from the moment we stepped on-stage. Bullet are legends by this point, then you've got Tesseract who fly the flag for British prog metal and us, who can get the crowd whipped up at the start of the night."

Bleed From Within are currently due to close out 2021 with a run of UK headline shows before finishing the writing process of their sixth album. "There’s a new edge to our sound which we’re really excited to develop, with some real industrial elements," Richardson says.

In addition to the new single I Am Damnation, the band also announced they had signed to Nuclear Blast records.

"It’s an absolute honour to be part of Nuclear Blast," Richardson tells Hammer. "The roster speaks for itself, whether you look at the bands they have now like Meshuggah and Lamb Of God, or the legacy bands that have been part of the label in the past. Their eye for new and exciting talent is unlike any other label, but it’s the team that drew me in more than anything else. We’ve got a fantastic team moving forward and I’m incredibly excited for the coming years – I don’t think there’s a limit on what we can achieve.”

This unbridled excitement for the future is reflected in I Am Damnation's lyrical content, which touches on the challenges the band have overcome in recent years to become one of the UK's most exciting new bands.

"Lyrically, the message we’re putting across is this idea of not backing down in the face of adversity," Richardson explains. "We’re very sure of ourselves now – we’re one of the busiest bands out there currently and this will be our third album in what, 3/4 years? It’s that first proper line in the song – ‘Back again, once more round the sun still breathing’. This drive is so deeply ingrained into who we are as people, so as a band we’ll do everything we can to preserve that and keep things going. It’s an anthem of confidence.”

Bleed From Within's new album is due in 2022 via Nuclear Blast

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Bleed From Within UK Tour 2021

Nov 23 - The Fleece, Bristol - UK

Nov 24 - Mama Roux's, Birmingham - UK

Nov 25 - Rebellion, Manchester - UK

Nov 26 - The Dome (Tufnell Park), London - UK

Nov 27 - The Garage, Glasgow - UK