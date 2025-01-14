“I’m too old to be famous.” Paramore's Hayley Williams has discovered an unreleased album her 78-year-old grandfather Rusty recorded almost 50 years ago, and you can hear its first single now

Rusty Williams, the 78-years-old grandfather of Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams, is to release his debut album next month.

The songs on the album, titled Grand Man, were recorded by Williams senior between 1972 and 1983, but were never released, and his grand-daughter was apparently unaware of their existence until relatively recently. Having had the chance to hear the recordings, Paramore's frontwoman pledged to help her grandad get the album into the public domain, and it will emerge on her bandmate Zac Farro's Nashville-based record label Congrats Records on February 14.



The release is preceded by the record's first single, its opening track, Knocking (At Your Door), which one YouTube commentator has already pronounced "fire as fuck!"



Listen to the song below:

Speaking about his songs finally being scheduled for commercial release, Rusty Williams admits, “I didn’t expect anything, and I’m too old to be famous. But I just want to know someone liked what I did, and to be touched by whatever the hell they are listening to. I want people to see how it felt when things were real.”



The album tracklist is:



1. Knocking (At Your Door)

2. Can’t Stay Away

3. Angel Eyes

4. Wanted

5. Fade Away

6. If Only For A While

7. Never Gonna Stop

8. Lovers Only Come And Go

9. Every Time I’m High

10. The Only Way For Me To Say I Love You

11. Riverboat Gambler

12. Someone Who Happened To Me

13. Take Me Around The World

The album, and exclusive Rusty Williams merch, is now available to pre-order on the Congrats Records website.

