Have you always wanted a tiny Papa Emeritus II? Well, we've got good news

While Ghost's mysterious former leader Papa Emeritus II might have been decommissioned from the Ghost universe in 2015, his legacy lives on. Now, he has been immortalised forever in the form of an action figure made in his image.

The figure is being released by Californian toy manufacturer Super7 – who have previously been responsible for converting Slayer, Megadeth and Venom into tiny plastic versions of themselves.

The Papa Emeritus II ReAction Figure stands at 3.75 inches tall, and comes with his Grucifix staff as an accessory. It is available to buy from their official site and follows the Ghost Mummy Dust ReAction Figure and the Papa Emeritus III Paper People model.

It's not the first foray Ghost have made into the world of highly-collectible merch. The band also have a range of jigsaw puzzles as well as their own line of Funko Pop figures. Papa Emeritus II also had a Knucklebonz figurine made of him in 2019.

In October, Ghost's Tobias Forge hinted that the band's next album would be coming this winter, citing an early 2021 release date. He also told Swedish website VK that while Prequelle touched upon plague deaths and mass hysteria, he wouldn’t be seeking to channel the current global pandemic into his next set of lyrics.

“I have already made an album about God's wrath and doomsday, even if Prequelle was not about just infection from a medical perspective,“ he says. “I have a feeling that there will be plenty of doomsday and quarantine-confirming records in the future, and I think I may not participate in it.”