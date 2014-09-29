Hatebreed won’t change for haters

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta insists his band won’t change direction to persuade haters to like them.

He believes their body of work speaks for itself and there’s no need to consider making any adjustments.

Jasta tells Metalship: “I want Hatebreed to be the Ramones of heavy music. We’re not the most handsome band, we’re not the most marketable band – but our songs are memorable.

“Everybody knows our name, our logo and at least a couple of songs. Even people that hate us know Live For This, Destroy Everything and I Will Be Heard. People that hate us know about us.

“So I say: don’t fuck with the formula. Keep it how it is. We’ve been doing this 20 years and the formula’s there; it works. People enjoy and love singing along.”

Hatebreed return to the UK in November, with Volbeat:

Nov 14: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 15: Glasgow Barrowlands

Nov 16: Manchester Academy

Nov 17: London Roundhouse

Nov 18: London Underworld

Nov 19: Portsmouth Pyramid

Nov 20: Norwich UEA