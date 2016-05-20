Hatebreed release A.D. promo

Hatebreed have released another music video for their track A.D.

The track is taken from their latest album The Concrete Confessional, which was released on May 13.

The clip was filmed during their performance at Belgium’s Groezrock Festival earlier this year on their European tour. It follows the lyric video Hatebreed issued for the song.

Singer Jamie Jasta said: “A.D. was a way that I could voice my frustration about the loss of opportunities available to the average guy. With the government and big business drowning in corruption and greed, the average person is being squeezed, so achieving the American dream is becoming less and less real.

“We all need to pay closer attention to what our elected leaders are doing. Start locally, in your own community, make your representatives accountable.”

Hatebreed are currently touring North America.