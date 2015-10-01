Hatebreed are playing Soundwave 2016

Metal Hammer can exclusively reveal that the latest band to be announced for next year’s Aussie rock and metal extravaganza are the hardcore heroes Hatebreed!

As part of their 20th anniversary celebrations, Hatebreed are heading down under this January for three nights in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. It will be two decades since their Under The Knife EP so expect a set spanning their entire career.

Already announced for Soundwave are Bring Me The Horizon, Devil You Know, Lordi, Refused, Bullet For My Valentine and more. Find out more information and buy tickets at soundwavefestival.com.

ROUNDUP: Soundwave 2015