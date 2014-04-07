Has Courtney wrecked Hole reunion?

Courtney Love admits she may have wrecked the chances of reuniting the classic Hole lineup by talking the idea up in the press.

Last week she revealed she’d been rehearsing with Melissa Auf Der Maur, Eric Erlandson and Patty Schemel, marking the first time they’d worked together since 2002.

Now she’s told the Telegraph: “We may have made out, but there’s no talk of marriage. It’s very frail.

“Nothing might happen, and now the band are all flipping out with me.”

Despite that, Love insists she’s learned her lesson after a series of public outbursts landed her in trouble in recent months, saying: “After I get a spanking, or maybe three, I tend to be good.”

The weekend marked the 20th anniversary of husband Kurt Cobain’s death, while he and his band Nirvana are to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on Thursday.

She’s working on a Broadway musical based on his live, of which she says: “It’s more a play, conceived by a brilliant team. I can’t name names but when you hear who is possibly involved, it takes on a new dimension.

“Otherwise it’s Vegas rubbish, and I will never allow it. There will be no jazz hands on Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Love tours the UK in her solo capacity next month:

May 11: London Shepherds Bush Empire

May 12: London Shepherds Bush Empire

May 13: Manchester Academy

May 15: Glasgow O2 Academy

May 16: Leeds O2 Academy

May 18: Birmingham O2 Academy

May 19: Bristol O2 Academy

May 20: Nottingham Rock City