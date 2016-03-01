Hands Like Houses release Glasshouse video

Hands Like Houses have released a live video of their track Glasshouse.
The original features on their third album Dissonants, which was released last week via Rise Records.
The Australian outfit will head out on a UK tour in May to support the follow-up to 2013’s Unimagine after they postponed the original run of dates which were scheduled to start last November.
Hands Like Houses 2016 UK tour
May 25: Manchester Academy 3
May 26: Leeds Key Club
May 27: Glasgow Cathouse
May 28: Newcastle Uni SU
May 29: Liverpool Arts Centre Loft
May 30: Nottingham Bodega
May 31: Birmingham O2 Institute
Jun 01: Southampton Joiners
Jun 02: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Jun 03: London O2 Academy Islington
Jun 04: Bristol Exchange