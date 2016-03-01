Hands Like Houses release Glasshouse video

Hands Like Houses have released a live video of their track Glasshouse.

The original features on their third album Dissonants, which was released last week via Rise Records.

The Australian outfit will head out on a UK tour in May to support the follow-up to 2013’s Unimagine after they postponed the original run of dates which were scheduled to start last November.

Hands Like Houses 2016 UK tour

May 25: Manchester Academy 3

May 26: Leeds Key Club

May 27: Glasgow Cathouse

May 28: Newcastle Uni SU

May 29: Liverpool Arts Centre Loft

May 30: Nottingham Bodega

May 31: Birmingham O2 Institute

Jun 01: Southampton Joiners

Jun 02: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Jun 03: London O2 Academy Islington

Jun 04: Bristol Exchange