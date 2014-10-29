Hammett was desperate for Exodus guest spot

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt says former member Kirk Hammett was desperate to record a guest spot for latest album Blood In, Blood Out.

Despite having named the band before leaving to join Metallica in 1983, Hammett had never previously appeared on an Exodus record before his solo on Salt The Wound.

In August he said: “I’ve only known them for most of my life, so I’m really happy that I finally got to record with them.”

Now Holt tells Full Metal Jackie: “Kirk wanted to do this solo more than anybody. I think for him it’s like coming home – going full circle, finally playing on an Exodus album with the guys he started with at 16 years old.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Kirk over the last four years and we really reconnected. We spent a lot of time making people pee their pants, listening to Kirk and I speak of all these criminal stories of us as kids.”

Holt admits: “When you’re referring to the lead guitar player for the world’s biggest metal band and the kind of shit that we did as kids, it’s ridiculous.

“It went from there and it grew and grew to, like, ‘Dude, you should do a solo.’ And he was so stoked to do it. He wanted to do it worse than anybody. It was awesome.”

Meanwhile, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has guested with his 86-year-old father Torben at the weekend in Denmark. The pair delivered a set of experimental music at the Wundergrund festival in Copenhagen. Just 150 people were present for a show that also featured pianist Soren Kjaergaard, drummer Claus Boje and bassist Peter Friis Nielsen. Torben Ulrich is known as a musician, film maker and professional tennis player.