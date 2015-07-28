Halo Tora premiere Ruins

Halo Tora have premiered their track Ruins with Prog.

It’s taken from the Scots quintet’s debut album Omni\One, set for release on September 4, and featuring material influenced by Karnivool, Oceansize and others.

Guitarist and vocalist Chris Alexander tells Prog: “Ruins is one of the heavier tracks on the album – and it’s a good one to start with as it’s got quite a lot of what we are about in there.

“One of our goals is to marry various styles together, and in Ruins we’ve combined the heavy sounds with hooks and melody. This is one of my favourite tracks to play live, especially when we hit the end section.”

