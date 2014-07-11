Halford praises Queen and Crue

Rob Halford has spoken of his joy at seeing Queen performing with Adam Lambert – and says he hopes Motley Crue's final tour turns out not to be their last.

The Judas Priest frontman says on Nikki Sixx’s Sixx Sense radio show: “I’ve been a huge Queen fan since they began. I actually went and saw some of their very, very, very early shows in England, and they just blew me away. I just couldn’t believe it. These guys were doing extraordinary things for that time in rock and roll.

“And the thing is, at the end of the day, it’s the music, the music, the music. The music lives longer than we do.”

Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor have launched a North American tour with American Idol finalist Lambert in place of late frontman Freddie Mercury – and Halford thinks it’s the right move. He says: “It’s just great to see the guys out on the road. They don’t need to go out. They’ve got all the gold and platinum albums. But what they’re doing is a sincere display of their love of their music. So I wish them all the best.”

Crue announced this year they were to embark on their final tour, with the band members signing a legal contract preventing them from performing under the band name afterwards.

But Halford tells bassist Sixx: “I sincerely hope that you guys do something else. There will be a void if you guys suddenly just vanish. I know it’s the farewell – but a lot of us hope it’s not.”

Priest’s new album Redeemer Of Souls is out next week.