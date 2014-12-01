Halestorm to debut new tracks on the road

Halestorm have confirmed a 10-date UK tour for March next year, with support from Nothing More and Wilson.

And Lzzy Hale has vowed her band will perform brand-new material on the road, when they’ll have completed work on their third studio album.

She says: “We are so stoked to get back to our European Freaks in March. Thank you for the love over the net – but now we want to see your faces. This is not a tour you can afford to miss.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (December 5) with a pre-sale tomorrow. They’re available from venues, Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Halestorm, Nothing More, Wilson UK tour

Mar 02: Norwich UEA

Mar 03: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 05: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 06: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 07: Inverness Ironworks

Mar 09: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 10: London Roundhouse

Mar 12: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Mar 13: Cardiff University Great Hall

Mar 14: Manchester O2 Apollo