Halestorm have become the first female-fronted band to top the US Active Rock Chart with singles from consecutive albums.

Lzzy Hale and co are at number one with their single Apocalyptic – taken from third album Into The Wild Life, due out on April 13. Their track Freak Like Me from previous album The Strange Case Of… also took top spot.

Hale recently joked that the new album’s content might make her mother blush. She said: “There’s some craziness on this new record. I apologise to my mom.”