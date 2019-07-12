Trending

Justin Bieber proclaims his love of Tool in Instagram post

The Canadian pop star quotes Tool track The Pot and then posts video of him in his car playing the 10,000 Days classic

Tool's Maynard James Keenan and Justin Bieber
Fresh from challenging actor Tom Cruise to a fight, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has proclaimed his love of Tool.

Bieber, who had a famous spat with Marilyn Manson back in 2017 over sales of a t-shirt, posted a challenge to his fans on Instagram Stories.

He uploaded the lyrics of Tool’s 10,000 Days track The Pot and posed the question: “If you know what the song is to the lyrics I posed, write them down on my last post. Don’t look it up please. I’m curious if any of you know it.”

That was then followed by a video of the song playing in his car.

Like all of us, Bieber won’t have too much longer to wait until Tool’s new studio album is released. The as-yet-untitled record will launch on August 30.

