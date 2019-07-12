Justin Bieber proclaims his love of Tool in Instagram post

Fresh from challenging actor Tom Cruise to a fight, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has proclaimed his love of Tool.

Bieber, who had a famous spat with Marilyn Manson back in 2017 over sales of a t-shirt, posted a challenge to his fans on Instagram Stories.

He uploaded the lyrics of Tool’s 10,000 Days track The Pot and posed the question: “If you know what the song is to the lyrics I posed, write them down on my last post. Don’t look it up please. I’m curious if any of you know it.”

That was then followed by a video of the song playing in his car.

Like all of us, Bieber won’t have too much longer to wait until Tool’s new studio album is released. The as-yet-untitled record will launch on August 30.