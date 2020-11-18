Hacktivist team up with Corey Taylor collaborator Kid Bookie for hard-hitting new single Armoured Core

UK grime-metallers Hacktivist have joined forces with rising London rapper Kid Bookie for new single Armoured Core. The south east London-based rapper was most recently heard guesting alongside Tech N9ne on Corey Taylor’s CMFT Must Be Stopped, one of the first tracks released from his debut solo album CMFT.



Speaking about Armoured Core, Hacktivist co-vocalist J. Hurley comments: “It’s like a shield against anyone attacking us. Anyone can say anything they want, but you can’t get through the armoured core! Talk shit if you want, but it ain’t gonna affect us. I listen to a lot of other rappers and I know that my lyrics are strong. I know that no-one can fuck with this.”



“This is a song for anyone who is going through a hard time and needs building up,” co-vocalist Jot Maxi explains. “It’s motivational. It makes you feel like, ‘Nothing can touch me, I can do this’, but it’s personal to Hacktivist as well. With what we’ve been through, a lot of other bands might have broken up, but we’re back with this new record and a new dynamic, which even I think is great and I’m super self-critical. As long as you’re alive and still breathing, your core is armoured and protected by something. This song is a reminder to stay strong.”



Kid Bookie concludes: "Glad to be working with the boys, man! When you have an eclectic bunch pushing a sound I love forward, why the fuck would I never want to share some sonic space with a bunch of beautiful, sexy, iconic men? Fuck the free world, Hacktivist up in this bitch.”

Hacktivist will release a new album in 2021.