GWAR halt LA gig to recover crowd-surfing fan’s leg from moshpit

Gwar have shared heart-warming footage from their November 21 show at The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles capturing the moment a crowd-surfing fan was reunited with his temporarily detached prosthetic leg.

The fan in question, one Baron Vidar, became separated from his leg while stage-diving at the show, prompting the self-professed Scumdogs of the Universe to halt proceedings while the audience searched for the missing limb.



“If anybody’s got a fake leg out there, or got an extra fake leg,” said bassist Beefcake The Mighty, “send it this way because this guy need his fucking leg.”

Happily, the rogue limb was quickly located and passed forward to Vidar, who reattached it to loud cheers from the crowd.



“Not the first (or last) time someone lost a body part in the GWAR pit,” the band wrote on Instagram, capturing the footage. “This time it was just caught on video”.

Dave Grohl recently revealed that he turned down the opportunity to join Virginia’s own interplanetary warriors as a teenager.



“At the time Gwar was a band that would draw like 700 people, right?” Grohl told Rolling Stone. “Which is huge. And then the more I thought about it, am I really gonna invite my uncle to see me play when there’s like fake blood and cum shooting all over the place?”



“Grohl remembers this all wrong,” GWAR frontman The Berserker Blothar told Rolling Stone. “He used to hang around the track with all the other young punks jacked on gak. This is back before he lost all his teeth. We hired him and then called him back immediately and fired him. He was in the band for around seven and a half minutes. He was holding us back.”