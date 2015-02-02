Gwar fans call for Brockie Mortal Kombat character

Gwar fans have launched an online petition to have late singer Oderus Urungus included as a character on an upcoming Mortal Kombat video game.

The petition originally set out to gain 8000 signatures, but has amassed close to 16,000 already.

The latest in the successful Mortal Kombat video game series, Mortal Kombat X, is expected to be released in April. And Gwar fans hope Urungus – aka Dave Brockie – will be included as a playable character alongside favourites Scorpion, Sub Zero and Raiden.

Launched by Boston Brand, the petition targets Mortal Kombat X producers NetherRealm Studios. The petition reads: “People who are familiar with Gwar know Oderus Urungus, the former singer of the band, unfortunately passed away last March. Oderus was as hilarious as he was viscous, and also one of the most colorful and creative characters not only in rock history, but also history in general.

“Though his music will live on, what better way would there be to further immortalize (toasty) Oderus Urungus than to have him be a playable character on Mortal Kombat X.”

Brockie died last year at the age of 50 due to an accidental heroin overdose. Gwar created the charitable Dave Brockie Foundation in his memory.

To back the campaign, visit the petition site.