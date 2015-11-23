GnR reunion would be great for music - Clarke

Former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke hopes that rumours about a reunion featuring Axl Rose and Slash are true.

He says he doesn’t know any more than the band’s fans – but wants to see the classic-era lineup take the stage again.

Rumours have begun circulating once more after guitarist Slash revealed he and frontman Rose had settled their long-standing differences.

Clarke tells California Rock News: “I hope it happens. I honestly have no information, but I hope it happens.

“It’s great for music. It’s great for rock music. It was a great band. Everybody’s alive, healthy. It should happen.”

Clarke joined GnR after Izzy Stradlin’s departure in 1991, then joined Slash’s Snakepit in 1994 before focusing on solo work two years later.

He recently admitted that he was unlikely to be invited to return, saying: “I’ve got to be realistic – the fans want the original five guys, and I do too. It would be great to see that.”

