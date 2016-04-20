Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan premieres movie trailer

An animated scene from the movie

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has premiered a trailer for documentary movie It’s So Easy And Other LIes, featuring guest appearances by bandmate Slash, Nikki Sixx and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready.

The film is based around scenes shot during a solo show in 2013, along with animated sequences and exclusive interviews.

In one section, Slash recalls how Guns N’ Roses recruited the bassist, saying: “I put an ad in the Recycler, and in walked this six-foot-plus guy in a red and black trenchcoat.”

McKagan says: “I walked in, looked at the first booth on the left and saw all this hair.”

It’s So Easy And Other Lies – named after his 2011 autobiography – will be screened in various locations starting on May 26, with a future DVD release expected.

McKagan and Guns N’ Roses continue their reunion activities in Mexico tonight (April 20), while singer Axl Rose is gearing up to replace Brian Johnson for the remaining dates of AC/DC’s world tour.

Does The World Still Need Guns N' Roses?

Guns N’ Roses reunion shows 2016

Apr 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 23: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 26: Landover FedExField, MD

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA