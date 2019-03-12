Guns N' Roses turntable launched

Hi-Fi company Pro-Ject have announced a Guns N' Roses turntable. The turntable is based on the company's popular Essential III A model, with an upgraded platter.

"Guns N’ Roses are a staple of the rock music scene," say the company. "Everything in a classic GnR track sounds real, everything fits together and everything sounds better than many modern recordings. So, what better way to experience their iconic sound in the modern era than with an award-winning turntable that’s designed in their honour?

"What makes the Guns N’ Roses Record Player unique is its appearance," they continue. "For the first time with one of their turntables, Pro-Ject have directly printed artwork onto the Acryl-IT E platter.

"Using a meticulous printing process, the instantly recognisable Guns N’ Roses logo fills the entire 12” platter surface. The end result is a yellow hue that glows above the gloss black MDF plinth, which itself features a small logo underneath the tonearm’s rest position."

The special edition deck also features an Ortofon OM 10 elliptical cartridge, a belt drive system with a precision diamond-cut aluminium pulley, and a 8.6in aluminium tonearm.

Readers in Canada may be interested to learn that the band's Locked And Loaded box set is currently available at a 35% discount , with the turntable included as a bonus item.

Two weeks ago, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan confirmed that the band are working on a new studio album .

"I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has," he said. "Really cool stuff he'd been working on. So I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course.

“I don't mean to get anybody rabid. A new Guns N’ Roses album will happen when it happens, that's for sure.”