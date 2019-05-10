Guns N’ Roses take legal action against brewery's Guns ‘N’ Rosé beer

Guns N’ Roses have filed a lawsuit against a company who are selling a beer titled Guns ‘N’ Rosé, according to The Blast.

It’s reported the band are suing the Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective’s Oskar Blues Brewery because of the name of the brew – which has been used without the band's permission – with GNR also claiming that the company have been selling merchandise associated with the beer, including t-shirts and bandanas.

It's claimed the brewery previously tried to trademark the Guns ‘N’ Rosé name but scrapped those plans as soon as Axl, Slash, Duff and co. objected.

They apparently agreed to stop selling the beer, but not until March next year. As a result, GNR have taken action to stop the brewery with immediate effect.

Papers filed in California argue that the brewery “should not be entitled to continue to sell infringing products and intentionally trade on GNR’s goodwill, prestige, and fame without GNR’s approval, license, or consent.”

Guns N’ Roses are suing for trademark infringement and are seeking unspecified damages.