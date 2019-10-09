Guns N’ Roses perform Locomotive for the first time in 27 years

Guns N’ Roses are currently on the latest leg of their mammoth Not In This Lifetime tour, which got under way in Charlotte on September 25.

And on Monday evening, the band took to the stage at the INRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, and proceeded to rip through a 22-song set – and surprised fans by playing their Use Your Illusion II track Locomotive for the first time in 27 years.

The last time the band performed the track live was back on February 20, 1992.

Along with a selection of classic songs including Welcome To The Jungle, Rocket Queen, November Rain and Sweet Child O’ Mine, GNR also covered Misfits’ Attitude and, since they were in Wichita, they also gave their take on Jimmy Webb and Glen Campbell’s 1968 track Wichita Lineman.

Axl, Slash, Duff McKagan and co’s next performance will be at Austin City Limits this coming Friday, before they hit the Exit 111 Festival in Tennessee on October 15.

Guns N’ Roses: INRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas setlist

1. It’s So Easy

2. Mr. Brownstone

3. Chinese Democracy

4. Welcome To The Jungle

5. Double Talkin’ Jive

6. Better

7. Estranged

8. Live And Let Die

9. Slither

10. Rocket Queen

11. You Could Be Mine

12. Shadow Of Your Love

13. Misfits

14. Civil War

15. Locomotive

16. Sweet Child O’ Mine

17. Wichita Lineman

18. November Rain

19. Knocking’ On Heaven’s Door

20. Nightrain

21. Patience

22. Paradise City