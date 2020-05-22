Guns N’ Roses launch Not In This Lifetime video series

Guns N’ Roses have launched a new online videos series titled Not In This Lifetime Selects.

The band announced the news on their social media channels saying they intend to bring fans moments from their epic Not In This Lifetime tour. And to kick things off, Guns N’ Roses released a 13-minute video showcasing moments from their show in Salt Lake City, Utah, from October 29, 2019.

Watch the footage below.

Earlier this week, Guns N’ Roses confirmed that their summer North American tour was being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band, who previously cancelled their European tour, were due to kick off their summer run in Philadelphia on July 8 and wrap up with a performance in Missoula on August 26.

GNR said in a statement: “The North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalised and all tickets will be honoured accordingly.

“If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit Live Nation for your options. Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”

Guns N’ Roses are planning on releasing a children’s book based on their classic Appetite For Destruction track Sweet Child O’ Mine. Published by Jimmy Patterson Publishing on September 1, Sweet Child O’ Mine will feature illustrations by Jennifer Zivoin.

