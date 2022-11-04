Guns N' Roses have just released a brand new version of November Rain - and it might even be more epic than the original

Guns N' Roses' iconic November Rain remains one of rock 'n' roll's most lauded and beloved power ballads, and now, thirty years after its release as a single, it's been reissued with a brand new makeover, courtesy of Porcupine Tree mainman and production wizard Steven Wilson and a 50-piece orchestra, who recorded new parts for the legendary song conducted and arranged by Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated composer, Christopher Lennertz.

The upgraded version of November Rain is taken from the epic, upcoming Use Your Illusion 1&2 box sets, which arrive on November 11 via UMG, celebrating the albums' 30th anniversaries, which occurred last year.

Speaking on the new version of November Rain in September, Steven Wilson noted: "My mix of a fully orchestrated version of the Guns N' Roses' evergreen November Rain appears on the just announced 30th anniversary reissue of Use Your Illusion. The new 2022 version is the same performance as the original, and mixed faithfully to the established version, but with newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used at the time.”

As well as snazzy remasters and new and previously unheard versions of Use Your Illusion 1 and 2 classics, the box sets will also feature rare live tracks from the era, a 100-page hardcover book, a Conspiracy Inc. replica fan club folder with membership card, replica fan club newsletters, 10 "double-design" lithos, seven photo prints of the band, four Use Your Illusion tour replica cloth backstage passes, a replica ticket from the Ritz Theatre gig from 1991, a new band poster and more.

Listen to the brand new version of November Rain below.