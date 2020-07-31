Guns N' Roses' Greatest Hits to be released on vinyl for the first time

Guns N' Roses have announced the release of the 2004 Greatest Hits album on vinyl for the first time. The double-vinyl set will be released via Geffen/Universal on September 25.

Greatest Hits will be will be released on 180gram audiophile black vinyl, while a limited edition set on gold coloured vinyl with red and white splatter will also be available. A picture disc version is on sale direct from the band's website.

The new version of Greatest Hits will also feature Shadow of Your Love, originally recorded in December 1986 and previously released on the 2018 box set version of Appetite For Destruction.

Earlier this week, Greatest Hits re-entered the US Billboard chart at number 98, becoming just the fifth album to spend 500 weeks on the chart.

The only albums to have spent more time on the chart are Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon (950 weeks), Bob Marley's Legend (636), Journey's Greatest Hits (626) and Metallica's Black Album (579).

Also this week, Guns N' Roses announced details of their revised touring schedule.

The band were due to play shows throughout July and August, but it’s now been confirmed all concerts are to be moved to next year due to restrictions on mass gatherings still in place.

Earlier this month, Slash revealed he had been jamming with Duff McKagan and Axl Rose during lockdown.

Guns N' Roses Greatest Hits tracklist

LP1 – Side G

1. Welcome To The Jungle

2. Sweet Child O’ Mine

3. Shadow Of Your Love

4. Patience

LP1 – Side N

1. Paradise City

2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

3. Civil War

LP2 – Side F’N

1. You Could Be Mine

2. Don’t Cry (Original Version)

3. November Rain

4. Live And Let Die

LP2 – Side R

1. Yesterdays

2. Ain’t It Fun

3. Since I Don’t Have You

4. Sympathy For The Devil