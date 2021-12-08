Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Kiss, Korn and more confirmed for Rockville 2022

Organisers of the annual Welcome To Rockville festival have announced the lineup for the next year's festival, which will take place at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL, over four nights between May 19-22.

Headlining the event will be Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Kiss and Korn, while other bands confirmed for the event include Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, The Smashing Pumpkins, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Jane’s Addiction, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Halestorm, In This Moment, Seether, Bush, Halestorm, Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey, Poppy, Plush and many more.

The 2022 event will be the second to be held at the Daytona International Speedway, after spending nearly a decade based at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, FL. The festival returned late last year after the 2020 event was shelved, with headliners including Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Disturbed.

“Welcome To Rockville this past November was truly incredible," says festival founder Danny Wimmer. "Our new home, Daytona International Speedway, welcomed us with open arms and our fans showed up in record numbers and experienced an unforgettable weekend.

“We knew we needed to up the ante in 2022 so we went and booked the biggest lineup that has ever been booked for an American rock festival. We are so excited to welcome the biggest names in rock for one epic weekend this May."

“OMG...is this real life?," enthuses Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. "So you’re saying that Halestorm is sharing the stage with Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction and The Smashing Pumpkins! Also, not to mention Guns N’ Roses and Kiss... all on the same festival!

"Yep! You heard it here straight from the banshee’s mouth! And we will be bringing our A-game as always. You do not want to miss this lineup! To say that Rockville is going to be legendary is an understatement... this will be a life-changing show! The countdown begins, see you all in Daytona in May!"

The bands announced so far:

Thursday, May 19: Kiss, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, In This Moment, Black Label Society, Down, Clutch, Mammoth WVH, Bad Wolves, Fuel, Ill Niño, Tetrarch, Shaman’s Harvest, Plush, Gemini Syndrome, Solence, Oxymorrons, Moodring.

Friday, May 20: Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Seether, Skillet, Parkway Drive, Ministry, In Flames, Sevendust, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Don Broco, New Years Day, Stick To Your Guns, DED, Diamante, Death Tour, Archetypes Collide.

Saturday, May 21: Guns N’ Roses, Shinedown, Rise Against, Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Nothing More, Baroness, Dirty Honey, Alexisonfire, John 5, Sick Of It All, Saint Asonia, Agnostic Front, The Violent, Against The Current, S8NT Elektric, Afterlife, Widow7.

Sunday, May 22: Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, The Hu, Spiritbox, Bones UK, The Chats, Radkey, Lilith Czar, Motor Sister, POORSTACY, Nova Twins, The Mysterines, AEIR.

Tickets are on sale now.