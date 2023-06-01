Guns N' Roses' first show of 2023 included three songs not played in over 30 years

Guns N' Roses have played the first show of their 2023 World Tour, at the 18,000 capacity Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, and the set contain three songs not played in more than 30 years.
After opening with It's So Easy, the band played Bad Obsession, from Use Your Illusion I, which hadn't been played since February 1993. They also performed Pretty Tied Up (Use Your Illusion II) for the first time since April 1992, and Appetite For Destruction track Anything Goes, which hadn't been played live since 1988. Another song making its live debut was a cover of The Stooges' classic TV Eye (sung by Duff McKagan).
Earlier this week, ewe reported that 20 minutes of rare pro-shot footage of Guns N' Roses in 1992 had appeared online. The film comes from Guns N' Roses' Orlando Citrus Bowl show on September 2, during their stadium tour with Metallica.
Guns N' Roses also appear on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock, as we count down their fifty best songs.
Fan-shot snippets of the three songs can be viewed below. Full setlist and future dates follow. The next show on the tour is at Tel Aviv's Park Hayarkon in Israel, on June 5.
Guns N' Roses: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi setlist
It's So Easy
Bad Obsession
Chinese Democracy
Slither
Pretty Tied Up
Welcome To The Jungle
Mr. Brownstone
Hard Skool
Double Talkin' Jive
Reckless Life
Absurd
You Could Be Mine
Down On The Farm
Rocket Queen
T.V. Eye
Anything Goes
Civil War
This I Love
Live And Let Die
Estranged
Sweet Child O' Mine
November Rain
Wichita Lineman
Street of Dreams
Nice Boys
Knockin' On Heaven's Door
Nightrain
Encore
Patience
Don't Cry
My Michelle
Paradise City
Guns N' Roses: The World Tour 2023
Jun 05: Tel Aviv Park Hayarkon, Israel
Jun 09: Madrid Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Spain
Jun 12: Vigo Estadio Abanca Balaídos, Spain
Jun 15: Dessel Grasspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 17: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 21: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway
Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK
Jun 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK
Jun 30: London BST Hyde Park, UK
Jul 03: Frankfurt Deutsch Bank Park, Germany
Jul 05: Bern BERNEXPO, Switzerland
Jul 08: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy
Jul 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands
Jul 13: Paris La Defense, France
Jul 16: Bucharest National Arena, Romania
Jul 19: Budapest Puskás Arena, Hungary
Jul 22: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece
Aug 05: Moncton Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, NB
Aug 08: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC
Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA
Aug 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ
Aug 18: PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA
Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL
Aug 26: Nashville GEODIS Park, TN
Aug 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC
Sep 01: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY
Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON
Sep 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY
Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO
Sep 12: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN
Sep 15: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL
Sep 17: Atlanta Music Piedmont Park, GA
Sep 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS
Sep 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO
Sep 26: San Antonio Alamodome, TX
Sep 28: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX
Oct 01: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA
Oct 06: Indio Powertrip Festival, CA
Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA
Oct 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ
Oct 14: Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 16: Vancouver BC Place, BC