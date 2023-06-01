Guns N' Roses' first show of 2023 included three songs not played in over 30 years

Guns N' Roses have played the first show of their 2023 World Tour, at the 18,000 capacity Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, and the set contain three songs not played in more than 30 years.

After opening with It's So Easy, the band played Bad Obsession, from Use Your Illusion I, which hadn't been played since February 1993. They also performed Pretty Tied Up (Use Your Illusion II) for the first time since April 1992, and Appetite For Destruction track Anything Goes, which hadn't been played live since 1988. Another song making its live debut was a cover of The Stooges' classic TV Eye (sung by Duff McKagan).

Earlier this week, ewe reported that 20 minutes of rare pro-shot footage of Guns N' Roses in 1992 had appeared online. The film comes from Guns N' Roses' Orlando Citrus Bowl show on September 2, during their stadium tour with Metallica.

Guns N' Roses also appear on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock, as we count down their fifty best songs.

Fan-shot snippets of the three songs can be viewed below. Full setlist and future dates follow. The next show on the tour is at Tel Aviv's Park Hayarkon in Israel, on June 5.

Guns N' Roses: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi setlist

It's So Easy

Bad Obsession

Chinese Democracy

Slither

Pretty Tied Up

Welcome To The Jungle

Mr. Brownstone

Hard Skool

Double Talkin' Jive

Reckless Life

Absurd

You Could Be Mine

Down On The Farm

Rocket Queen

T.V. Eye

Anything Goes

Civil War

This I Love

Live And Let Die

Estranged

Sweet Child O' Mine

November Rain

Wichita Lineman

Street of Dreams

Nice Boys

Knockin' On Heaven's Door

Nightrain

Encore

Patience

Don't Cry

My Michelle

Paradise City

Guns N' Roses: The World Tour 2023

Jun 05: Tel Aviv Park Hayarkon, Israel

Jun 09: Madrid Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Spain

Jun 12: Vigo Estadio Abanca Balaídos, Spain

Jun 15: Dessel Grasspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 21: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 30: London BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 03: Frankfurt Deutsch Bank Park, Germany

Jul 05: Bern BERNEXPO, Switzerland

Jul 08: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

Jul 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands

Jul 13: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 16: Bucharest National Arena, Romania

Jul 19: Budapest Puskás Arena, Hungary

Jul 22: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

Aug 05: Moncton Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, NB

Aug 08: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 18: PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 26: Nashville GEODIS Park, TN

Aug 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 01: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Sep 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Sep 12: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 15: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 17: Atlanta Music Piedmont Park, GA

Sep 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Sep 26: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 28: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Oct 01: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

Oct 06: Indio Powertrip Festival, CA

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Oct 14: Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Oct 16: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Tickets are on sale now.