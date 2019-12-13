Guns N’ Roses announce 2020 UK and European tour

Guns N’ Roses have announced that they’re coming back to the UK and Europe next year.
The band have lined up a total of 13 Not In This Lifetime shows, kicking off at Lisbon’s Passeio Martim De Alges on May 20 and wrapping up with a set at Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 27.
The tour will also see Guns N' Roses play one show in the UK at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 29.
Tickets for the shows will go on general sale from 10am on December 18 through the official Guns N’ Roses website.
Find a full list of dates below.
Earlier this week, Forbes revealed the top 40 highest earners in music from 2019 – with GNR landing at no.25 on the list thanks to generating $44m this year.
Guns N' Roses 2020 UK and European tour
May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal
May 23: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain
May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK
Jun 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jun 06: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland
Jun 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jun 19: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jun 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, Netherlands
Jun 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland