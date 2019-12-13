Guns N’ Roses announce 2020 UK and European tour

Guns N’ Roses have announced that they’re coming back to the UK and Europe next year.

The band have lined up a total of 13 Not In This Lifetime shows, kicking off at Lisbon’s Passeio Martim De Alges on May 20 and wrapping up with a set at Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 27.

The tour will also see Guns N' Roses play one show in the UK at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 29.

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale from 10am on December 18 through the official Guns N’ Roses website.

Find a full list of dates below.

Earlier this week, Forbes revealed the top 40 highest earners in music from 2019 – with GNR landing at no.25 on the list thanks to generating $44m this year.

Guns N' Roses 2020 UK and European tour

May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal

May 23: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jun 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 06: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 19: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland