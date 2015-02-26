Gun return with Labour Of Life

Gun have published a video for Labour Of Life, the first single from forthcoming album Frantic, the follow-up to 2012’s Break the Silence. Both single and album will be released on March 23.

“We’ve had such an amazing time making this album as well as the privilege of recording it in some of the most prestigious studios across Europe, such as Sarm in London, ICP studios in Brussels and also on home turf at the fabulous Gorbals Sound in Glasgow,” says frontman Dante Gizzi. “This album has captured the Gun style in every way and we hope the fans will love it as much as we’ve loved recording it!”

The band played three nights at famed Glasgow venue King Tuts Wah Wah Hut in November, performing their first three albums on successive nights alongside a handful of new songs. Tracks recorded at these shows will be made available on a bonus CD accompanying Frantic.

Frantic Track Listing

Let It Shine Labour Of Life Beautiful Smile One Wrong Turn Our Time Frantic Hold Your Head Up Big City Seraphina Never Knew What I Had

**Live At King Tuts Bonus Disc **

Don’t Say It’s Over Better Days Real World Higher Ground Taking On The World Labour of Life Inside Out Word Up Steal Your Fire Shame On You

Tour dates

Mar 11: Edinburgh The Liquid Rooms Mar 23: Newcastle O2 Academy 2 Mar 24: London Underworld Mar 25: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms Mar 26: Nottingham Rock City Mar 27: Manchester Academy 3 Mar 28: Glasgow Barrowlands