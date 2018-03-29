Guitarist Set Teitan steps down from Watain amid Nazi salute furore

Watain guitarist Set Teitan has stepped away from the band after an image of him appeared online showing him doing the Nazi salute.

The image was forwarded to Metal Sucks by an anonymous source after the picture in question had been shared on social media.

In response to the image, Watain frontman Erik Danielsson has issued a statement to Metal Sucks confirming that Teitan has decided to leave the band “for a period of time” and calls the situation “tiresome and time-consuming nonsense.”

Danielsson says: “The gesture on that picture was done in jest – that’s as much as we have to say about that, but to put an end to this tiresome and time-consuming nonsense, the guitarist in question has decided to step aside for a period of time to avoid further hopeless discussions on the subject.

“We furthermore spit upon the ill-willed ignorance of all those who maintain that Watain have any political agenda whatsoever. For 20 years we have proven otherwise and people should know better by now.

“Finally we would like to send a heartfelt fuck off to all who insist on feeding the mindless moral witch-hunt hysteria that is now festering on worldwide Heavy Metal culture. Hail Satan!”

The band were put under the spotlight in January this year, when Teitan appeared to give the Nazi salute while walking onstage at a show in Stockholm, Sweden.

Responding to that incident, the band said it had been “misinterpreted,” adding: “As everyone should know by now, Watain band members have no ties to Nazi ideology neither publicly nor personally.”