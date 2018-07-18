Guitar virtuoso Plini streams sparkling new track Kind

Australian guitar virtuoso Plini has released a stream of his brand new single Kind.
It follows the launch of the video for Salt + Charcoal which was premiered exclusively with Prog last week.
Both tracks will feature on Plini’s upcoming EP Sunhead, which will arrive on July 27 and is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp.
Speaking recently with Prog, Plini said: “The Sunhead EP is, loosely, an extension of this theme of traveller's excitement. It ventures, on some songs, to the point of sensory overload and borderline insanity, and on others, to a necessary calmness.”
The release comes ahead of Plini’s August European tour. Following those dates, he’ll hit the road with Tesseract and Between The Buried And Me throughout November.
Find further details below.
Plini Sunhead EP tracklist
1. Kind
2. Salt + Charcoal
3. Flâneur
4. Sunhead
Plini 2018 tour dates
European tour
Aug 10: Karlovy Vary Musicians Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 11: Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 14: Budapest A38 Roof, Hungary
Aug 15: Krakow Alchemia, Poland
Aug 16: Warsaw Hydrozadadka, Poland
Aug 18: ArcTenGent Festival, UK
Aug 19: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Aug 22: Mosta IR-Razzett L'Ahmar, Malta
With Tesseract and Between The Buried And Me
Nov 09: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 10: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Nov 11: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 12: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Nov 13: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Nov 14: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Nov 15: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 16: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway
Nov 17: Stockholm Kägelbanan, Sweden
Nov 19: Berlin Lido, Germany
Nov 20: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Nov 21: Vienna Flex, Austria
Nov 22: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 23: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Nov 24: Parma Campus Industry, Italy
Nov 25: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg