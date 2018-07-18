Guitar virtuoso Plini streams sparkling new track Kind

Australian guitar virtuoso Plini has released a stream of his brand new single Kind.

It follows the launch of the video for Salt + Charcoal which was premiered exclusively with Prog last week.

Both tracks will feature on Plini’s upcoming EP Sunhead, which will arrive on July 27 and is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp.

Speaking recently with Prog, Plini said: “The Sunhead EP is, loosely, an extension of this theme of traveller's excitement. It ventures, on some songs, to the point of sensory overload and borderline insanity, and on others, to a necessary calmness.”

The release comes ahead of Plini’s August European tour. Following those dates, he’ll hit the road with Tesseract and Between The Buried And Me throughout November.

Find further details below.

Plini Sunhead EP tracklist

1. Kind

2. Salt + Charcoal

3. Flâneur

4. Sunhead

Plini 2018 tour dates

European tour

Aug 10: Karlovy Vary Musicians Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 11: Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 14: Budapest A38 Roof, Hungary

Aug 15: Krakow Alchemia, Poland

Aug 16: Warsaw Hydrozadadka, Poland

Aug 18: ArcTenGent Festival, UK

Aug 19: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Aug 22: Mosta IR-Razzett L'Ahmar, Malta

With Tesseract and Between The Buried And Me

Nov 09: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 10: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 11: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 12: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Nov 13: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Nov 14: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Nov 15: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 16: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Nov 17: Stockholm Kägelbanan, Sweden

Nov 19: Berlin Lido, Germany

Nov 20: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Flex, Austria

Nov 22: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 23: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Nov 24: Parma Campus Industry, Italy

Nov 25: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg