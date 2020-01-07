Greta Thunberg hits back after Meat Loaf jibe

Greta Thunberg has reacted to comments made by Meat Loaf that she’s been “brainwashed”.

Meat Loaf made the statement about the environmental activist in a recent interview with the Daily Mail when he said he didn’t believe climate change was real.

He said: “I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn't. She hasn't done anything wrong, but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

That’s led 17-year-old Thunberg to react in a Twitter post accompanied by a graph showing the rise in carbon emissions since 2000.

Thunberg says: “It’s not about Meat Loaf. It’s not about me. It’s not about what some people call me. It’s not about left or right.

“It’s all about scientific facts and that we’re not aware of the situation. Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach.”

After Meat Loaf’s comments, Thunberg received support from Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, who said: “This is why the new gen has to step the fuck up!”

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach added: “Obviously anybody who thinks climate change isn't real is the one who is brainwashed.”

Bach has used his social media accounts to highlight climate change issues since his home in New Jersey was severely damaged during Hurricane Irene in 2011.

And in October, while the vocalist was on tour in Florida, his family were evacuated from their Los Angeles home after wildfires swept across California.

