Gregg Allman denies hospice care rumours

Gregg Allman has denied online rumours that he’s entered hospice care.

Several Twitter accounts and websites last night reported that the blues-rock multi-instrumentalist’s health had taken a turn for the worse – prompting the 69-year-old to issue a statement on Facebook to the contrary.

Allman says: “Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders.

“I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin’.”

Allman has suffered major medical issues in the past and was forced to cancel his 2017 touring plans last month to focus on his health.

He also pulled the plug on 28 shows in August last year due to “serious health issues.”

Allman said at the time: “I want to thank my fans and friends for supporting me while I rest up and focus on getting better and back on the road as soon as I can.”

He cancelled a solo tour in 2011 after fighting an upper respiratory condition stemming from a 2010 liver transplant.

Allman drew the curtain on the Allman Brothers Band in 2014, saying the death of his brother Duane had left the band without a leader.

He said at the time: “Every organisation needs a leader, a focal point. That’s something the Allman Brothers, after my brother died, never had.

“It was just a bunch of head chefs together. I’m not saying anything down about the Allman Brothers. It was a beautiful experience. It might have lasted a little bit long.”

