Green teams up with Radke's Falling In Reverse

Max Green has left Escape The Fate and teamed up with former bandmate Ronnie Radke in Falling In Reverse.

Bass player Green was a founding member of Escape The Fate, along with singer Radke, who was fired from the band in 2008. Green later left Escape The Fate in 2012, returning the following year.

But he has left for a second time to team up with friend Radke in Falling In Reverse – who appear to have sacked bass player Ron Ficarro to make way for Green.

Radke tells Alternative Press: “Ron was probably the best bass player I’ve ever played with, but at this moment in time I feel it is best to part ways with him. I respect him and wish nothing but the best for him. Max quitting Escape The Fate was like a godsend. It was a no brainer to have him join. I’ve known him half my life and this will be a great new chapter to start.”

Radke’s prison sentence was the result of violating a parole order he was given for an incident in 2006. An 18-year-old was shot dead in Las Vegas and Radke was found guilty of battery for which he was handed five years probation. After failing to report to his probation officer, he was jailed for four years. After being released in 2010, Radke has reportedly been sober and free of drugs.

On working with Radke again, Green says: “Reuniting with longtime friend Ronnie Radke in his band Falling In Reverse feels nothing but right at this time in my life. I look to forward to playing shows and creating memories together again with him and his amazing band of bros.”